Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.55 N/A -2.89 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 74.57 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aytu BioScience Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Morphic Holding Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 49.9%. Insiders held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.