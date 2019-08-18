Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.44 N/A -2.89 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 40.88 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 203.95% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 42.4% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

