Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

This is a contrast between Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.37 N/A -2.89 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.59 beta indicates that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 4 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.