Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

This is a contrast between Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.39 N/A -7.14 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aytu BioScience Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.