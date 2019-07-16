Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.52 N/A -7.14 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 284.99 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aytu BioScience Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s current beta is 4.67 and it happens to be 367.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Geron Corporation has a 2.9 beta and it is 190.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Geron Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 184.55% and its average target price is $3.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 32.5%. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Geron Corporation has 0.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.