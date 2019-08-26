Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.41 N/A -2.89 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s current beta is 4.59 and it happens to be 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

4.1 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. Its rival Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 2.4% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.