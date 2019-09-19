Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.60 N/A -2.89 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.08 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility and Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dermira Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Dermira Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Dermira Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 172.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Dermira Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.