Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.79 N/A -2.89 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.59 beta means Aytu BioScience Inc.’s volatility is 359.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aytu BioScience Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -6.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.