Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.67 N/A -2.89 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 23.68 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 4.59 beta means Aytu BioScience Inc.’s volatility is 359.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

4.1 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. Its rival Athersys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Aytu BioScience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Athersys Inc.’s potential upside is 462.84% and its average target price is $8.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, 2.3% are Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.