Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Allakos Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 97.4%. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.