Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.72 N/A -7.14 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.93 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aytu BioScience Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 367.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.67 beta. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.94 beta is the reason why it is 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 average price target and a 203.62% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 57.4%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.