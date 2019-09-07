Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.53 N/A -2.89 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.60 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aytu BioScience Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 17.49% and its average target price is $52.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 93.6% respectively. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.