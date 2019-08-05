Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Comparing side by side

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.48 N/A -2.89 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -4.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Aytu BioScience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 209.73% and its consensus price target is $1.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Competitively, 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.