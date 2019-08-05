Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Contrasting side by side

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.55 N/A -2.89 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.52 N/A -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 4.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 359.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aytu BioScience Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -9.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 71.4%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.