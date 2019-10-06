Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparison side by side

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 8.07M -2.89 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 597,910,646.81% -81% -40.2% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,909,502.26% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.1 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. Its rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 consensus target price and a 160.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.