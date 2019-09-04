Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Contrasting side by side

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.43 N/A -2.89 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 250.46 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aytu BioScience Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

4.1 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. Its rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.