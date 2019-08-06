Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 304.65 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 4.59 beta indicates that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

4.1 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aytu BioScience Inc. and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 204.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.