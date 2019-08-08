Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.39 N/A -2.89 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.