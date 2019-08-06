Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Contrasting side by side

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aytu BioScience Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 4.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 359.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.