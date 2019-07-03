Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.77 N/A -7.14 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 12.41 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.67 beta indicates that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 367.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Flex Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Flex Pharma Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.8. Flex Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Flex Pharma Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.