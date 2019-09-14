Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparison side by side

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.65 N/A -2.89 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s current beta is 4.59 and it happens to be 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.