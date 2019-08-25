Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparison side by side

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.41 N/A -2.89 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 45.58 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aytu BioScience Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.59 beta indicates that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. Cellectis S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential upside is 219.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.