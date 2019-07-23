Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Contrasting side by side

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.35 N/A -7.14 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.11 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aytu BioScience Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.