Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Contrasting side by side

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.82 N/A -7.14 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Allakos Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 85% of Allakos Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.