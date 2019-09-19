Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparison side by side

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.62 N/A -2.89 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 46.99 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.9. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 59.1%. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.