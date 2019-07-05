Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.72 N/A -7.14 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 12.7%. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.