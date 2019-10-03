Aytu BioScience (AYTU) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Monroe Capital (MRCC) Sentiment Is 1.79

Aytu BioScience (AYTU)‘s stock was decreased to a “Sell” by professional analysts at BidaskScore. AYTU’s old rating is no longer valid.

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 25 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 14 sold and decreased equity positions in Monroe Capital Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.41 million shares, down from 3.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Monroe Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism , insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.81 million. The firm markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen.

The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 103,481 shares traded. Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) has declined 72.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.44% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation for 52,438 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc owns 127,887 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.12% invested in the company for 85,341 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.09% in the stock. Blair William & Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 795,068 shares.

The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 119,166 shares traded or 26.47% up from the average. Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) has declined 15.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $209.15 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 18.01 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.16 million for 7.31 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

