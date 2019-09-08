AXT Inc. (AXTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT Inc. 4 1.43 N/A 0.24 18.09 KLA Corporation 122 5.15 N/A 8.18 16.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AXT Inc. and KLA Corporation. KLA Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AXT Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. AXT Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than KLA Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AXT Inc. and KLA Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 4.3% KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20%

Volatility & Risk

AXT Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. KLA Corporation on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AXT Inc. Its rival KLA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. AXT Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KLA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

AXT Inc. and KLA Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KLA Corporation 0 3 8 2.73

AXT Inc.’s upside potential is 68.07% at a $6 average target price. KLA Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $148.32 average target price and a -1.76% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, AXT Inc. is looking more favorable than KLA Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AXT Inc. and KLA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 92.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.91% of AXT Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of KLA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXT Inc. 2.4% 1.18% -25.22% 3.89% -43.44% -1.84% KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33%

For the past year AXT Inc. has -1.84% weaker performance while KLA Corporation has 52.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors KLA Corporation beats AXT Inc.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company manufactures its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. The company also provides semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness LEDs in backlight wireless handsets and LCD TVs, as well as for automotive, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. In addition, it offers indium with phosphorous substrates used in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks (PONs), data center connectivity products, silicon photonics, photonic ICs (PICs), terrestrial solar cells (CPV), lasers, RF amplifiers (military wireless), and infrared motion control and infrared thermal imaging products; and germanium substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic, as well as optical applications. Further, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials for gallium, gallium alloys, indium phosphide poly-crystal, germanium, germanium dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force in the United States and China, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Europe and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.