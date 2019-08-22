AXT, Inc. (AXTI) Reaches $3.68 After 4.00% Up Move; Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Dollar General (DG) Holding By $105.68 Million

The stock of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 141,118 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 10 Days; 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 7 Days; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 21/04/2018 – DJ AXT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTI); 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $147.95M company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $3.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AXTI worth $5.92M more.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company has market cap of $147.95 million. The firm makes its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It has a 47.18 P/E ratio. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones.

Analysts await AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AXTI’s profit will be $2.01M for 18.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AXT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.17 million for 22.02 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

