AXT, Inc. (AXTI) Reaches $2.96 After 4.00% Down Move; Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Its Ternium Sa (TX) Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 38,495 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 1.87 million shares with $41.93 million value, down from 1.91M last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $3.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 23,711 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS

The stock of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 14.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 173,317 shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 10 Days; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 21/04/2018 – DJ AXT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTI)The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $119.01M company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $2.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AXTI worth $4.76M less.

More notable recent AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) At US$3.71? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AXT, Inc. Updates Expectations for the Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 10/03: (PBYI) (EPRT) (CLF(=) Higher (GPRO) (AXTI) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AXT, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AXTI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold AXT, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 0.67% more from 22.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 57,545 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 468,913 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 25,627 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 4,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). 5,936 are held by Legal And General Gp Pcl. Captrust Fincl Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Moreover, Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Systematic Fin Management L P owns 1.37 million shares. First Lp stated it has 64,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant has 15,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 16,212 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) or 58,676 shares.

Analysts await AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AXTI’s profit will be $1.21M for 24.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AXT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company has market cap of $119.01 million. The firm makes its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It has a 37.95 P/E ratio. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones.

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $106.01M for 8.56 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.