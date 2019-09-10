AXT Inc. (AXTI) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT Inc. 4 1.51 N/A 0.24 18.09 Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.42 N/A 1.80 17.41

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nanometrics Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AXT Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. AXT Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AXT Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 4.3% Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

AXT Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nanometrics Incorporated’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AXT Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Nanometrics Incorporated is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. AXT Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

AXT Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Nanometrics Incorporated is $40, which is potential 38.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of AXT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Nanometrics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 10.91% of AXT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nanometrics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXT Inc. 2.4% 1.18% -25.22% 3.89% -43.44% -1.84% Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82%

For the past year AXT Inc. has -1.84% weaker performance while Nanometrics Incorporated has 14.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors AXT Inc.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company manufactures its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. The company also provides semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness LEDs in backlight wireless handsets and LCD TVs, as well as for automotive, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. In addition, it offers indium with phosphorous substrates used in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks (PONs), data center connectivity products, silicon photonics, photonic ICs (PICs), terrestrial solar cells (CPV), lasers, RF amplifiers (military wireless), and infrared motion control and infrared thermal imaging products; and germanium substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic, as well as optical applications. Further, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials for gallium, gallium alloys, indium phosphide poly-crystal, germanium, germanium dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force in the United States and China, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Europe and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.