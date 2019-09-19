AXT Inc. (AXTI) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Comparison side by side

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), both competing one another are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT Inc. 4 1.62 N/A 0.24 18.09 KLA Corporation 124 5.51 N/A 8.18 16.66

Table 1 highlights AXT Inc. and KLA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KLA Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AXT Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. AXT Inc. is currently more expensive than KLA Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 4.3% KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20%

Volatility and Risk

AXT Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. KLA Corporation on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AXT Inc. Its rival KLA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. AXT Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KLA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

AXT Inc. and KLA Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KLA Corporation 0 3 6 2.67

Competitively the average target price of KLA Corporation is $155.17, which is potential -1.78% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.2% of AXT Inc. shares and 92.7% of KLA Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 10.91% of AXT Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are KLA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXT Inc. 2.4% 1.18% -25.22% 3.89% -43.44% -1.84% KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33%

For the past year AXT Inc. had bearish trend while KLA Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

KLA Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors AXT Inc.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company manufactures its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. The company also provides semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness LEDs in backlight wireless handsets and LCD TVs, as well as for automotive, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. In addition, it offers indium with phosphorous substrates used in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks (PONs), data center connectivity products, silicon photonics, photonic ICs (PICs), terrestrial solar cells (CPV), lasers, RF amplifiers (military wireless), and infrared motion control and infrared thermal imaging products; and germanium substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic, as well as optical applications. Further, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials for gallium, gallium alloys, indium phosphide poly-crystal, germanium, germanium dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force in the United States and China, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Europe and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.