AXT Inc. (AXTI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of AXT Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.91% of AXT Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.10% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AXT Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT Inc. 0.00% 5.10% 4.30% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting AXT Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AXT Inc. N/A 4 18.09 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

AXT Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for AXT Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.11 2.74

With consensus price target of $6, AXT Inc. has a potential upside of 66.67%. The potential upside of the peers is 49.15%. With higher possible upside potential for AXT Inc.’s peers, analysts think AXT Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AXT Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXT Inc. 2.4% 1.18% -25.22% 3.89% -43.44% -1.84% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year AXT Inc. had bearish trend while AXT Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

AXT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, AXT Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.34 Quick Ratio. AXT Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AXT Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

AXT Inc. has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, AXT Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AXT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AXT Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors AXT Inc.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company manufactures its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. The company also provides semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness LEDs in backlight wireless handsets and LCD TVs, as well as for automotive, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. In addition, it offers indium with phosphorous substrates used in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks (PONs), data center connectivity products, silicon photonics, photonic ICs (PICs), terrestrial solar cells (CPV), lasers, RF amplifiers (military wireless), and infrared motion control and infrared thermal imaging products; and germanium substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic, as well as optical applications. Further, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials for gallium, gallium alloys, indium phosphide poly-crystal, germanium, germanium dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force in the United States and China, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Europe and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.