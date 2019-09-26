AXT, Inc. (AXTI) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Shorts at Intel (INTC) Lowered By 0.11%

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. INTC’s SI was 55.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 55.99 million shares previously. With 23.89M avg volume, 2 days are for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s short sellers to cover INTC’s short positions. The SI to Intel Corporation’s float is 1.25%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 4.91M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity

Analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 70.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. AXTI’s profit would be $1.21M giving it 30.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, AXT, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 45,858 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 24/04/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 10 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ AXT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTI); 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 11/04/2018 – AXT, Inc. Updates Expectations for the First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 11/04/2018 – AXT: Demand Remains Soli

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company has market cap of $148.76 million. The firm makes its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It has a 47.44 P/E ratio. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AXT, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 0.67% more from 22.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 16,212 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 23,133 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 251,858 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). 6,165 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 783,296 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 25,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 31,200 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 196,000 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 46,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 182,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 57,545 shares. 269,106 are owned by Bridgeway Capital.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 9.40% above currents $50.72 stock price. Intel had 24 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Underperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold Intel Corporation shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town Country National Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 12,121 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.63% or 1.61M shares. Moreover, Crossvault Capital Ltd Com has 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,899 shares. Pnc Financial has 0.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 13.97M shares. Mai Mngmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 370,996 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited stated it has 65,538 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 60,171 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Moreover, Markston Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.77% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 149,526 were reported by Ipswich Inv Mgmt. Kcm Advsr Limited stated it has 354,777 shares. One Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paradigm Fincl Advsr has invested 1.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20.68M shares.

