Axt (AXTI) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Lifted Stake; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Axt Inc (AXTI) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 239,715 shares as the company's stock declined 25.22% . The institutional investor held 789,272 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 549,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Axt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.895. About 81,354 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,212 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 18.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Institutions Own AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL) by 57,375 shares to 174,375 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 43,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,744 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.