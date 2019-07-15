Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

Table 1 demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Risk and Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.44 beta, while its volatility is 244.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 32.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 32.4. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a -3.99% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.