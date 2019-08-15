Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Since Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 14.13 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.65 shows that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -6.05%. Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $42.38, with potential upside of 10.77%. Based on the data given earlier, Xencor Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Xencor Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.