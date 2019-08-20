Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 103.24 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk and Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.65 and it happens to be 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.36% upside potential and an average price target of $25. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 185.71%. Based on the data given earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 55.8%. 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.