Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 38.06 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.71% and an $25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 183.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Moderna Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.1% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Moderna Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

