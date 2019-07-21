Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 0.60% at a $25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 3.06%. 2.1% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 715.6% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -12.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.