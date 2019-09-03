Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 39.89 N/A -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.65 beta means Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 165.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.64% and an $25 average target price. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 348.72% and its average target price is $10.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.