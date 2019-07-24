Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 349.76 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.47% downside potential and a consensus price target of $25. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 61.94%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 81.2%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.