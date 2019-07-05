Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

This is a contrast between Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, G1 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.2 Current Ratio and a 30.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -6.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 86.5% respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.