Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.65. Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -5.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 20.6% respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.