Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

We are contrasting Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 22.76M -1.28 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 88,906,250.00% -564.8% -151.5% Fortress Biotech Inc. 209,608,884.60% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 23.52% upside potential and an average target price of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 0% respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.