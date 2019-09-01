Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk & Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.65. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a -1.77% downside potential and a consensus price target of $25. On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 183.02% and its consensus price target is $6. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.