Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

We are contrasting Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 497.31 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.44 beta. In other hand, Ardelyx Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Ardelyx Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -4.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 84.6% respectively. Insiders owned 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.