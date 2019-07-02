Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

This is a contrast between Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.44 and its 244.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.55% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.