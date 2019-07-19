Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.85 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.44 beta indicates that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.1 beta and it is 210.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -1.19%. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $43, while its potential upside is 64.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 96.1%. 2.1% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.