Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Reaches $27.04 High on Jul, 7; Stifel Financial Has Upped Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding

Stifel Financial Corp increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 31.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp acquired 5,245 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 14.82%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 21,838 shares with $2.54 million value, up from 16,593 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 366,092 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES

The stock of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $28.12 target or 4.00% above today’s $27.04 share price. This indicates more upside for the $900.58 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $28.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $36.02M more. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 1.02M shares traded. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has risen 557.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 552.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AXSM News: 24/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Hosts R&D Day Today with Key Opinion Leaders Focusing on AXS-05 and Unmet Needs in Depression, Alzheimer’; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS TRIAL CONTINUATION; 19/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Appoints Nick Pizzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Appoints Nick Pizzie, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics to Host R&D Day with Key Opinion Leaders Focused on AXS-05 and Unmet Needs in Depression, Alzheimer’s Dis; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS ANTICIPATED SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR EFFICACY; 19/04/2018 – AXSOME NAMES PIZZIE TO CFO, SAYS GOLUBIESKI TO RESIGN; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Axsome Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Announces AXS-05 Poster Presentation at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Psychiatric Association; 24/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Hosts R&D Day Today with Key Opinion Leaders Focusing on AXS-05 and Unmet Needs in Depression, Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation, and Nicotine Dependence

Among 2 analysts covering Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axsome Therapeutics has $25 highest and $25 lowest target. $25’s average target is -7.54% below currents $27.04 stock price. Axsome Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% EPS growth.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $900.58 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain.

